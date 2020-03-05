Mary Rosiecki (nee Ledak)

LAKE STATION, IN - Mary Rosiecki (nee Ledak), age 92, of Lake Station, Indiana passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at home with her loving family by her side. She was born on Christmas Day, December 25, 1927 to George and Mary (Kozel) Ledak at home in East Gary, Indiana. Mary was a longtime faithful member of St. Francis Xavier Church in Lake Station, where she received her First Holy Communion on June 5, 1938 and married to Casimer J. Rosiecki on August 8, 1953. She was also a member of the Altar and Rosary Sodality. She was a lifelong resident of East Gary/Lake Station and a graduate of East Gary Edison High School, class of 1946. Mary was a woman of great faith in God, her church, and was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be deeply and greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mary is survived by her loving children, Casimer (Susan) Rosiecki, Jr. of Chesterton, Mary Rosiecki, Michael Rosiecki, Dr. Richard Rosiecki all of Lake Station; grandchildren, Gretchen (Jason) Thorne, Sarah (Erik) Kozuszek, Casimer (Juliana) Rosiecki III, Matthew Rosiecki; great-grandchildren, Drew, Luke, and Ellen Thorne, Erik, Lincoln, and soon to be baby girl Kozuszek; dear sister, Helen Rebus of Valparaiso; Godchildren, Paul Rebus and Donna Menconi; and nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and her loving church family. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Casimer J. Rosiecki, Sr. on March 27, 1989; parents, George and Mary Ledak; great-granddaughters, twins Kendal and Kennedy Kozuszek; and brother-in-law, Paul Rebus, Sr.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary's memory to St. Francis Xavier Church, 2447 Putnam St. Lake Station, IN 46405.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary will take place on Saturday, March 7, 2020 beginning with prayers at 10:30 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, BRADY CHAPEL, 3781 Central Ave. Lake Station, IN 46405 then proceeding to St. Francis Xavier Church, 2447 Putnam St. Lake Station, IN 46405 for 11:00 a.m. Mass with Rev. David W. Kime officiating. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Portage, Indiana. Friends may gather with the family on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Rees Funeral Home, Brady Chapel from 2:00-8:00 p.m. with a Rosary lead by St. Francis Xavier Altar and Rosary Sodality starting at 3:00 pm and a prayer service with Rev. David W. Kime officiating at 6:00 pm. For more information, please call 219-962-1606. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Mom, always in our hearts.