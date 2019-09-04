Mary S. Andros (nee Paramantgis)

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Mary S. Andros (nee Paramantgis), age 93, of Schererville, formerly of Merrillville, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at home.

Mary is survived by her two children: Yvonne (Thomas Archambault) Andros and Peter Andros; two grandchildren: Brandon James Manchak and Alexander Charles Manchak; and one brother, Andy (Gwen) Paramantgis.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, James; brother, Chris (Dorothy) Paramantgis; and nephew, Dean Paramantgis.

Mary was a member of Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Ladies Philoptochos Society, Daughters of Penelope (where she was a Past District Governor), Senior Citizens of the Cathedral and Hospice of the Calumet Area.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, with a Trisagion Service at 5:00 PM.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St., Merrillville, IN 46410 with Fr. Theodore Poteres and Fr. George Pappas officiating. Burial to follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Gary.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Mary's name to: Ss. Constantine & Helen (Helping Hand Fund) or Dunes Hospice.

