Mary Schurke(nee Milakovich)

LANSING, IL - Mary Schurke (nee Milakovich) age 78 of Lansing, IL passed away at home peacefully on February 18, 2019. Mary was born on August 15, 1940 in Chicago, IL. She is survived by her beloved husband Robert R. Schurke of 56 years. Loving mother of Christine (Charles) Billstrand, Valarie McHugh, Lisa (John) Leopardo. Cherished grandmother of Nicholas and Olivia Billstrand; Ashley, Robert and Lucas McHugh; Daniel, John, Jr. and Lily Leopardo. Also surviving are sisters Julianne (late Robert) Raymond, Kathleen (late Donald) Wingler, Elizabeth (Roy) Guetzloff and many nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her loving parents Daniel Milakovich and Katherine Milakovich-Piltaver, sister Margaret Hall and dear grandson Michael Billstrand.

Funeral services for Mary will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL, beginning with closing prayers at 9:30 AM, then processing to St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Mary will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 PM at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME.

Mary was an active member of St. Ann Parish which included-Eucharistic minister, sacristan and ministry of consolation. Mary was a recipient of Christifideles Laici Award in recognition of generous service in the life of the church. Mary was part of the first graduating class at T.F. South High School and an avid animal lover. Mary was loved by many, she touched many lives and she will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Mary's name to the . www.schroederlauer.com