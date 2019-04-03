Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Stamper.

Mary Stamper

LANSING, IL - Mary Stamper, age 93 of Lansing, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019. She is survived by her four children: Shirley (David) Muntean, George (Pat) Stamper, Danny (Georgia) Stamper, and Carrie (late Neal) Schoen; and one granddaughter: Emily (fiance' Seth Arnold) Schoen. Mrs. Stamper was preceded in death by her beloved husband: George in 2000; and brother: John Sekulich.

Friends are invited to visit with Mary's family on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 3:00 – 8:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 10:00 AM at the funeral home, with Deacon Jim Renwick officiating. Mrs. Stamper will be laid to rest in Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mary's name to St. Anthony Village, 203 W. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point, IN 46307.

Born in Ribnik, Croatia in 1925, Mary immigrated to Gold Centre, Ontario, Canada in 1937. She and her husband met at her friend's wedding, married in 1949, and moved to Lansing, where she lived for 61 years. She moved to St. Anthony Village 7-1/2 years ago. She was a member of Lansing TOPS, St. Ann Church where she was part of the St. Ann Seniors, and she was a homemaker while raising her children. She later worked at the Hot Shop Cafeteria in the courtyard of the old River Oaks Shopping Center. She enjoyed gardening and drinking perked coffee in her yard with neighbors.

Mary's family would like to send a special Thank You to the staff at St. Anthony Village in Crown Point for the wonderful care they gave their mom for the past 7-1/2 years. www.schroederlauer.com