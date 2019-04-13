Mary Staples

Mrs. Staples passed away by peacefully on April 10, 2019. She retired in 1993 from the Gary Community School Corporation after serving as a teacher at Edison Middle School, Dean of students at West Side High School and assistant principal at Tolleston Middle School.

She is survived by her husband , Ralph W. Staples, Sr., of Gary, IN, and her sons Charles "Chaz" H. Fitzhugh of Woodland Hills, CA and Ralph W. Staples, Jr. of Indianapolis, IN. At the request of Mrs. Staples there will be no visitation or funeral service.