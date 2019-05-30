Mary Sue Sackville (nee McCullom)

HAMMOND, IN - Mary Sue Sackville (nee McCullom) age 81, of Hammond, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019, at her residence. She is survived by her five children, Mark (Brenda) Sackville, Debbie (Dwain) Dickerson, Denise (late Charles) Morris, Melissa Sackville, and Melanie Cotillier; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Linda (Rich) Everett; two brothers, David (Sandy) McCullom, and Pat (Cindy) McCullom; sister in law, Linda (Rich) Everett; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Iva "Gertie" McCullom; brother, Glenn McCullom: and son Michael.

Funeral Services Friday, May 31, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), with Pastor Michael Southworth officiating. Cremation to follow. Visitation at the funeral home on Friday from 2:00-7:00 p.m.

Mrs. Sackville was a lifelong Hammond resident. She was a retired employee of AHAM, and a former secretary of the Centenary United Methodist Church for many years. Mary was a lifelong Cubs fan. She enjoyed watching Jeopardy, and her murder/crime T.V. shows.