Mary T. Bowen

VALPARAISO, IN - Mary T. Bowen, 87 of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019. She was born February 18, 1932 in Grants, New Mexico, the daughter of Leonardo and Manuelita (Lopez) Blea. Mary was a respiratory therapist at Porter Memorial Hospital for 23 years. On January 27, 1973, she married William C. Bowen, who preceded her in death.

Surviving is her niece Mela Barela of New Mexico, her step-daughter Brenda Short of South Haven, many nieces and nephews and a very special friend Patricia Scott. She was also preceded in death by her parents; six sisters: Isabel Carrillo, Lillie Chavez, Feliz Molina, Andy Miera, Ventura Montoya and Clorinda Blea; two brothers, Julian Blea and Jesus Blea; and step children: Steve (Lucy) Bowen and Kevin Bowen.

Visitation will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019, 10:00-11:00 AM at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso. Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 AM at the Church, Rev. Douglas Mayer officiating. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Otis, IN. In lieu of flowers or donations please have masses said for Mary. BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements. www.bartholomewnewhard.com