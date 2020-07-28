Mary Theis

KOUTS, IN - Mary Theis, 83 of Kouts, Indiana passed away peacefully at home on July 24, 2020. She is survived by her spouse, Kenneth Theis; along with daughter and son, Natalie and Matt White; son, Ken Theis; daughter-in-law, Jea Theis; step children: Neil Theis and Sharon (Eddie) Tucker; grandchildren: Jake and Wes Theis, Sophia and Annelise White, Nick (Charity) Nicholson; several great grandchildren; siblings: Harry Krueckeberg, Natalie (Chuck) Beyer; special Goddaughter, Melinda Williams as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and God children. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Irma Krueckeberg and sister in law, Sue Krueckeberg.

Life brings excitement, wonder and mystery. For those of us that are gifted longevity, there lies an opportunity for an accumulation of experiences, when combined, we call wisdom. Mary is an example of wisdom incarnate. Her kindness and generosity rivals that of anyone known for their benevolent contributions.

She always spoke with enthusiasm about her early life experiences, her relationship with her family, her numerous friendships, her associations from church and the various organizations she and husband Ken volunteered for.

Mary was certain to point out the good she saw in people but when it was not so good, she spoke gently about the challenges others faced and pondered a way to elevate a bad situation, to make it tolerable. She participated in supplying and aiding folks that fell on hard times or needed assistance in navigating the everyday challenges most of us take for granted. These attributes were the core of who she was.

Her home life paralleled her civic service. Raising a family alongside Ken, their children are a true reflection of the many virtues, respect and dedication their mother lived. Mary relished the time she spent with her grandchildren too, as they were her greatest source of joy and motivation.

Mary treated all her children's friends like their own. Some even moved in at times. The Theis door was always open, and Mary always had food and a hug ready for everyone.

She loved her flowers so much that her son Matt had to pluck her out of the yard during tornado weather once because she refused to come in.

Mary traveled the world as a nurse, missionary, and tourist.

Mary's character was sublime, her time on this planet impacted those she knew, as well as those whom she never met, in ways that will resonate for generations.

Please know that if she ever told anyone reading she loved you, she meant it. She had the biggest heart and so much love to share.

We will miss her dearly, but we are comforted knowing that her suffering has ended and she will rest in peace with God for eternity.

A private burial will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Kouts. In lieu of flowers and donations, the family asks that you send them a letter with your favorite memory or story of Mary to be placed in a scrapbook for her grandchildren.