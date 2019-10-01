Mary "Judy" Tobin (nee Allen)

HIGHLAND, IN - Mary "Judy" Tobin (nee Allen) age 79 of Highland passed away September 28, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Dennis, her children Michael (Dawn) and James, grandchildren Brittani (Drew) Tobin, Mickey (Lauren) Tobin, and Skilar Tobin along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by son Joseph and parents, Margaret M. and Kenneth C. Allen. She was employed as an elementary school secretary for many years.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd. (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322. A burial mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. James Church, 9640 Kennedy Ave., Highland, IN. Burial will be at Calumet Park Cemetery.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.