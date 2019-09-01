Mary Torres (nee Morales)

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Mary Torres age 98, peacefully passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her children, Ralph (Cindy) Torres, Robert (Rhoda) Torres, Sylvia (Mel) Stasinski and Josephine M. Torres; grandchildren, Ralph (Karla) Torres, Richard (Jennifer) Torres, Regina (Corey) Crouse, Christopher Torres, Lyssa Torres, Nathanael Stasinski and Lori Stasinski; great grandchildren, Rachel Torres, Alex Torres, Andrew Eddins and Ryland Torres; siblings, Frank (Mercedes) Morales, Florence (Jose) Fernandez, Annie (late Nick) Hernandez and Rich Morales and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Ralph Torres; siblings, Julia Sandoval, Manuel Morales, Susie Pineda and Juanita Suarez. Mary was born April 15, 1921 in Wichita, KS to the late Esiquio and Luisa Morales. She enjoyed making rosaries, cooking for her family and watching old movies. Mary lovingly cared for many family members in their times of need. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and will truly be missed by all whose lives she touched.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10:30 AM DIRECTLY at St. James the Less Catholic Church (9640 Kennedy Avenue Highland, IN) with Rev. Alphonse Skerl officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN.

Friends are invited to meet with the family on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) and on Wednesday morning from 10:00 AM until time of Mass at the church.

Online condolences may be left at chapellawnfunerals.com.