Mary U. Dreiser

HOBART, IN - Mary U. Dreiser, age 98, of Hobart, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019. She was born on May 16, 1921 in Duluth, Minnesota to the late Joseph and Olivia Perreaux. She was a 1939 graduate of Lew Wallace High School. Mary was employed for over 27 years as a sales representative for Sears & Roebuck, where she sold vaccum cleaners and sewing machines.

Mary is survived by her son, Daniel N. McKinney of Greenville, SC. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Olivia Perreaux; her first husband, J.T. McKinney; second husband, John Dreiser; two sisters, Patricia Naccarato and Dorothy Alabach.

A memorial service for Mary will take place Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart with Pastor Bob Burton officiating. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.