Mary V. Muller (nee Grabczynski)

ST. JOHN, IN - Mary V. Muller (nee Grabczynski), age 86, late of St. John, formerly of South Holland, passed away on June 18, 2019. Beloved wife of William "Bill" for 63 years. Loving mother of Susan (late Phillip) Wilson and Marc Muller. Devoted grandmother of Beth (Nick) Roeder, Kyle (Laura) Wilson and Brittany Wilson. Cherished great-grandmother Ford. Dearest sister of Leonard (late Leona) Garber, late Stanley "Zip" (late Mary) Grabczynski and late Loretta (late Louis) Ostrowski. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Mary was a longtime member and past president of Santa Maria Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxilary #1511.

Visitation Friday 3:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. from the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 West 97th Lane (1/2 block west U.S. 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th Lane) St. John to St. John the Evangelist Church, 10701 Olcott Ave., St. John, IN. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Cemetery Private. Please omit flowers. 219-365-3474. www.elmwoodchapel.com