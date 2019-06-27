Mary "Pee Wee" Vasquez

PORTAGE/THE HARBOR - Mary Vasquez age 80, passed away peacefully Monday, June 24, 2019 with her loving family by her side.

Her children include (late Roxanne Kosenka), Veronica Sanchez, Thaddeus Rodriguez Sr., and Angelique (Ray) Figueroa.

Grandchildren include Joseph and Valerie Berlanga, Justine Rodriguez, Xavier Deluna, Ray Figueroa III, Thaddeus Rodriguez Jr., Destinee Rodriguez, Justin Rodriguez, Elijah, Josiah and Nehemiah Figueroa.

Sisters and brothers include Dolores Wilhelm, Guadalupe, Anthony, and Gilbert Vasquez.

A visitation will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at THE ACEVEZ FUNERAL HOME, 4918 Magoun Ave. East Chicago, IN.

Funeral Service will be Saturday June 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. from ACEVEZ FUNERAL HOME.

Burial at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary to follow.

In lieu of flowers donations to the family will be greatly appreciated.

