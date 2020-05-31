Mary "Mimi" (Paris) Wadas
Mary "Mimi" Wadas (nee Paris) EAST CHICAGO, IN - Mary "Mimi" Wadas (nee Paris) age 87, East Chicago IN, passed away peacefully on the morning of Monday, May 25, 2020. Mary is survived by her three sons Ollie (Joy) Wadas, Paul (Renee) Wadas, and David Wadas; grandchildren, Daniel (Stacy) Wadas, Ryan Wadas, Brandon (Catherine) Wadas, and Lauren Wadas. She was preceded in death by her husband Ollie, brothers, Harry and Joseph Paris. Mary was a lifelong lover of animals resulting in a career in veterinary care and was a loving owner of many cats and dogs over her many years. Mary enjoyed volunteering her time at local hospitals in her later years and greatly enjoyed interacting with patients and families whom came through their doors. She had many memorable interactions and lasting friendships from her many years in a local ladies group and will be dearly missed. Due to the current conditions her family has decided that a private service is most appropriate for the well being of all of those whom she loved and will be held on 5/29/2020, at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Schererville, IN. In lieu of flowers, her family ask donations be made on her behalf to Humane Indiana of Munster, Camp Sharing Meadows of LaPorte, Unity Hospice of Merrillville. Services entrusted to CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME & MEMORIAL GARDENS, Crown Point, IN. To view full obituary, please visit chapellawnfunerals.com.


Published in The Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
