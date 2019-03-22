Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary "Evelyn" (Graham) Williams.

Mary "Evelyn" Williams (nee Graham)

SCHERERVILLE/HAMMOND, IN - Mary Evelyn Williams, age 93, entered into the gates of heaven on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

She is survived by four children: David G. (Regina) Williams, Linda (Philip) Perkins, James J. (Cheri) Williams and Thomas C. (Nanette) Williams; four grandchildren: Kimberly M. Smith, T.J. (Bridgett) Williams, Derek Williams and Laura Waelbroeck; three step-grandchildren: Melanie Vela, Jennifer Stevenson and Scott Perkin; five great-grandchildren: Natalie and Jackson Smith, Chase and Liliana Waelbroeck and Stella Williams; three step-great-grandchildren: Caterina, Caitlyn and Alexander Stevenson; sisters-in-law: Beverly McCullough and Esther Graham as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband of 62 years James "Jim" R. Williams; parents: Joseph and Estella Graham; son, Donald Williams and siblings: Marjorie (Bob) Borchardt, Lloyd Graham, Thelma (Bob) Northrup, Edythe (Leo) Shryock.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Ave., Hammond, (Hessville) with Pastor Chad Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Schererville. Friends are invited to meet with the family for a time of visitation on Friday, March 22, 2019 at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Evelyn was a life time resident of the Calumet area and moved to Schererville 30 years ago. She was a former member of Hammond First Church of the Nazarene and currently Living Grace Church of the Nazarene.

Evelyn was a faithful auxiliary member of the Gideon Hammond Camp for many years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers memorials to VNA Hospice or the Hammond Camp Gideon's would be appreciated. For additional information contact BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME 219-844-1600 or www.bockenfunerals.com.