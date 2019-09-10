Mary (Lashenik) Wonsowicz

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Mary (Lashenik) Wonsowicz, age 101 of Merrillville, IN, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019.

Survived by sons: John (Kathy) Lashenik, Michael (Nancy) Lashenik; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by husbands: John Lashenik in 1960, Frank Wonsowicz in 1991; and daughter, Patricia McCollum Votaw.

Mary was an employee of Margo's Catering for 20 years.

Family and friends may call at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 am. Funeral services to follow at 11:00 am. from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville.

