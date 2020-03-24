Maryann "Toots" Llewellyn

LOWELL, IN - Maryann Llewellyn, 93, passed away March 21, 2020. Survived by son, Reggie (Cindy), Reed, Linda and Dana, all from Lowell. Grandchildren, Reggie, Greg, Evan, Nicole (Chad) Brink and Reed. Preceded in death by husband Reggie and son Glenn.

Maryann lived a full life, which was dedicated to all her kids. She always put the needs of others before her own. She loved sports, especially basketball – her hookshot was second to none. She enthusiastically supported all her children no matter what sport they were playing. Everyone always knew when Maryann was in the crowd – her whistle could shatter glass.

Everyone who met her always underestimated her age. She was very active, playing basketball, sledding, ice skating and golf.

She was a good artist, specializing in drawing superheroes and also sculpted. Also made homemade Christmas decorations and she made the best homemade turkey dressing around.Loved all typed of music – Tom Jones James Brown, etc. Played the acoustic guitar. Whenever the electricity went out, she always made it fun by playing bunco and cards. Made clothes for herself and her daughters.

Teacher's aide for several years and at Lake Prairie and Lowell Middle School. Now adults, several of her former students have remarked what a positive influence Maryann had on their lives. She also taught exercise classes in Lowell for several years.

The Family would like to thank Harbor Light Hospice of Crown Point for their compassion and care.

Services will be announced and held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the Lowell Volunteer Fire Department, 1331 E Commercial Ave., Lowell, IN 46356.