1/1
Maryann Pellar Reed
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maryann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Maryann Pellar Reed

MUNSTER, IN -

Maryann Pellar Reed, 88, of Munster, IN passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. She is survived by her devoted sons, Charles (Sheryl), Dwight and Ronald Reed; cherished granddaughters, Elizabeth and Ellen Reed; fond nephews, Robert, Christopher (Carrie) and Brian (Jennifer) Reed; loving cousins, John (Claudia) Pellar, Elaine Pellar and Rich (Maxine) Conway; caring sister-in-law, Marjean Reed. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Reed; parents, Andrew and Mary "Mae" Pellar and brother-in-law, Dr. Ronald Reed.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Interment will be at St. Joseph – St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday from 9:30-10:00 am.

Maryann was a member of St. Thomas More Church, Pi Beta Phi Sorority and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She graduated from Hammond High School Class of 1949 and volunteered at Community Hospital for over 20 years. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Thomas More Church or the St. Joseph Carmelite Home in East Chicago would be appreciated.

www.kishfuneralhome.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
09:30 - 10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
Send Flowers
JUL
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
219-924-3333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved