  • "Dear Joe & Family, I express my most sincere condolences to..."
    - Keane Moody
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful Grandma. We will love you..."
    - Sandi and Michael Greiner
  • "We are so sorry for your loss. Will keep you all in my..."
    - Susan Koelling
Service Information
Solan Pruzin - Schererville - Schererville
14 Kennedy Avenue
Schererville, IN
46375
(219)-322-7766
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Solan Pruzin - Schererville - Schererville
14 Kennedy Avenue
Schererville, IN 46375
Maryann Ziller (nee Dakin)

HIGHLAND, IN - Maryann Ziller (nee Dakin) age 87, of Highland, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Maryann is survived by her loving sons, James Ziller, David (Krista) Ziller, Michael (Rose) Ziller, Joseph (Dana) Ziller and Phillip Ziller; ten grandchildren; six great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and sister in love, Viola (Rodney) Reid. She was preceded in death her dear husband, Paul James Ziller.

A Memorial Service Celebrating Maryann's Life will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1:00 PM with Rev. Charles Niblick at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave (corner of Main and Kennedy) in Schererville, IN. A visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 11:00 PM - 2:00 PM.

Maryann dearly loved her family and loved being a grandmother. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For those who cannot attend the service, the family asked that you remember Maryann and think of all the fun she had in her life and all those she loved. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times on June 7, 2019
