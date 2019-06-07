Maryann Ziller (nee Dakin)

HIGHLAND, IN - Maryann Ziller (nee Dakin) age 87, of Highland, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Maryann is survived by her loving sons, James Ziller, David (Krista) Ziller, Michael (Rose) Ziller, Joseph (Dana) Ziller and Phillip Ziller; ten grandchildren; six great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and sister in love, Viola (Rodney) Reid. She was preceded in death her dear husband, Paul James Ziller.

A Memorial Service Celebrating Maryann's Life will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1:00 PM with Rev. Charles Niblick at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave (corner of Main and Kennedy) in Schererville, IN. A visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 11:00 PM - 2:00 PM.

Maryann dearly loved her family and loved being a grandmother. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For those who cannot attend the service, the family asked that you remember Maryann and think of all the fun she had in her life and all those she loved. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com