MaryAnna (Werner) Polewski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MaryAnna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MaryAnna Polewski (nee Werner)

HEGEWISCH, IL - MaryAnna Polewski, (nee Werner), age 81, formerly of Hegewisch and South Chicago passed away on June 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert (Ret CFD). Loving mother of Deborah (Gary) Cambron, Colette Travis, Robert Polewski, Jr., Paula (late Phillip) Triantafillo and Stephen Polewski (CFD). Devoted grandmother of Eliott, Zachary, Samantha (Scott), Alexander, Robert III, Elaina, Emma, Stephanie and Stephen. Cherished great-grandmother of Zoe and Emery. Also survived by nieces, nephews. Preceded in death by her mother Carmella Brzeczkiewicz and her brother William Werner. Visitation Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the Elmwood Funeral Chapel 11300 West 97th Lane (1 block west of U. S. 41 / Wicker Ave at 97th Lane) St. John, IN 46373. Private family interment to follow. 219-365-3474 www.elmwoodchapel.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Elmwood Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Elmwood Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Elmwood Chapel
11300 W 97Th Ln
Saint John, IN 46373
(219) 365-3474
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved