MaryLou (Johnston) Doyen

VALPARAISO, IN -

MaryLou (Johnston) Doyen, 93 of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born January 1, 1927 in Hobart, the daughter of William Donald and Violet (Ellenberger) Johnston. MaryLou was a homemaker and a member of Central Christian Church in Valparaiso. On March 17, 1943 in Hobart, she married Joseph J. Doyen, who preceded her in death June 16, 2014. She was also preceded in death by her daughters Cherie and Renee Doyen, her parents and a sister Donna Stanley.

MaryLou is survived by her children Joseph (Annette) Doyen of Valparaiso, John (preceded Gloria) Doyen San Antonio, TX, Janette (Art) Flynn of Valparaiso, Cathy Yanke of Pines, IN, Denise (Jerry) Trujillo of LaPorte, Robin Doyen of Baroda, MI James (Lisa) Doyen of Moorseville, IN and Carrie (preceded Thomas) Nolan of Elkhart, IN and sisters, Judith Porter of Portage and Beth Landgrebe of Valparaiso. MaryLou loved our Lord and was an outstanding grandmother who loved and treasured her family. She also enjoyed gardening and reading.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, 10 to 11:00 AM at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME, 102 Monroe St. Valparaiso, with Funeral Services at 11:00 AM with Pastor Tom Manzke officiating. Burial will be at McCool Cemetery, Portage.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Dunes Hospice, and or Central Christian Church.

The family requests masks, (provided by the family). www.bartholomewnewhard.com