Matilada "Tillie" Mrmich (nee Omasta)

MUNSTER, IN -

Matilada "Tillie" Mrmich (nee Omasta), 94, of Munster, IN formerly of South Chicago, IL passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. She is survived by her daughters, Beth (Ron) Dudeck and Kathy (Jim) Durkin; grandchildren, Jillian and Megan Dudeck, Kimberly (Tony) Syler, Bill Pijarowski, Kelly (Matt) Maloney, and Donald and Michael O'Connor; nine great grandchildren; sister Mickey (late Edward) Richter. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Mrmich; sons, John Mrmich and Donald O'Connor; parents, Mildred and Peter Omasta and brother, Ernie (Flo) Omasta.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Church, Highland, IN. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to or Boys Town in her memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net