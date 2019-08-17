Matilda Chappo

SOUTH HAVEN, IN - Matilda Chappo, age 90 from South Haven, IN passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. She was born on October 16, 1928 in Gary, IN to Ralph and Catalina (Altero) Fas.

Matilda is survived by her sons, William (Debbie) Chappo, John (Julie) Chappo and Tony (Charlotte) Chappo; daughters, Paula (Larry) Wright and Linda Chappo; grandchildren, Dr. John (Beth) Chappo, James (Megan) Chappo, Jeffrey (Maggie) Chappo, Joel (Meiyee) Chappo, Bryan (Madison) Chappo and Dane (Sarah) Chappo; great grandson, Calvin Chappo. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, John Fastero, Bernard Fas; sisters, Evelyn Haas and Catherine Wesson.

Matilda retired from Bethlehem Steel after many years of service. After retirement she worked in the cafeteria of many schools including Valparaiso and Portage. Matilda loved to travel and was an amazing cook who made every holiday very memorable. The family would like to send a special thank you to the members of Dunes Hospice and the nurses and CNAs in the 200 unit at Addison Point.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, PORTAGE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368 with Pastor Scott Jones officiating. Burial to take place at McCool Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.ee-fh.com.