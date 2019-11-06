Matthew C. Bleicher

MUNSTER, IN -

Matthew C. Bleicher, 96, of Munster, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019. He is survived by his sons, James (Judith) Bleicher and John (Martha) Bleicher; daughters, Barbara (James) Patterson and Laura (John) Shields; grandchildren, Matthew (Dana), Zak (Raana), Jimi (Leslie), Beth, Maureen (Drew) and Sam; great grandchildren, Kathryn, Samira, Emilia and Eliot. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Donna; brothers, Phillip and Lawrence; best friend, Eugene Nix and son-in-law, Richard Baxter.

Matt was a kind and generous man. His knowledge on a wide range of subjects was second to none; from recounting his days as a young man in Gary, IN, his birthplace, to the most current of events. A special thank you to caregiver Geoffrey.

Funeral service will be private. He will be laid to rest along with his wife at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hospice of the Calumet Area in his memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net