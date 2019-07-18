Matthew F. Misiaveg

HIGHLAND, IN - Matthew F. Misiaveg, age 41 of Highland, IN/formerly of Chicago, IL and Lansing, IL, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Matthew is survived by his loving parents, Ben Misiaveg and Julie and (Mike) Valco. Loving grandson of Richard and Mary Misiaveg of Sauk Village, IL, sisters, Jessica (Carlos) Bosques, of Dyer, IN and Amy Valco of Lansing, IL; also surviving are many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Matthew was preceded in death by his cherished brother Jeremy Joseph Misiaveg, maternal grandparents; Vern and Donna Duranceau.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL from 2:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral services for Matthew will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Funeral Home. Matthew will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.

Matthew was a 1996 Thornton Fractional South High School graduate where he was a member of the TFS Football Team and an Illinois State Scholar. Matthew graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked for Lear Corporation in Hammond, IN. Some of the best times in Matt's life were during college and after living in Chicago, meeting new friends, playing softball and enjoying city life. Matthew loved music festivals, traveling, camping and spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid Chicago sports fan, and especially loved the Chicago Cubs. Matthew will be missed by all who knew him and loved him for his caring nature, kindness and loyalty. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the .