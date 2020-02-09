Matthew Granata

Service Information
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-769-0044
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
7:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
Obituary
Matthew Granata

ST. JOHN, IN - Matthew Granata, age 90, of St. John, passed away on February 6, 2020. He was a Korean War Veteran and worked as a truck mechanic for Pinecrest Dairy for 35 years. Matt was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Carol.

Matt is survived by his children Chuck (Karen) Granata, Gary (Theresa) Granata, Babette Adair, Mark (Nicolette) Granata, Sherrie (Conrad) Vanderwahl, Donna (Brian) Ratulowski; many grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A Memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until the time of Memorial service at 7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com


Published in The Times on Feb. 9, 2020
bullet Korean War
