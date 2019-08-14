Matthew "Ted" Ham

LANSING, IL - Matthew "Ted" Ham, age 79, of Lansing, IL, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, August 12, 2019. Beloved husband for 58 years of Marge Ham (nee Friesema). Loving father of Karen (Keith) Terpstra, Linda (Ken) Verkaik, and Sue (Bill) Molnar. Proud grandfather of Stefanie (Jason) Broertjes, Heather (Adam) Ward, Doug (Joy) Verkaik, Jill (Hector) Sanchez, Cody (Ashley) Molnar and Carley Molnar. Great-grandfather of Jeremy and Jackson Broertjes, Landon and Nolan Ward, Anthony and Lydia Verkaik. Dear brother of Gerri (George) Hoeksema and the late Pete (Doris) Ham. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Dirk and Niesiena Ham.

Visitation Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. Funeral service Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Church (PCA) 3134 Ridge Rd, Lansing, IL, with Rev. Herm Schutt and Rev. John Rogers officiating. Interment Oak Ridge Cemetery – Lansing, IL. Ted was a former employee of Witvoet & Company of Lansing and a member of First Church PCA of Lansing, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Elim Christian Services, Bethshan or Hospice of the Calumet Area.

