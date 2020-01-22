Matthew Hilton (1974 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "I think everyone that knew and loves the Hilton family is..."
    - Abby Bowling
  • "Sad news. Ill always remember Matt as Chief. I had the..."
    - Charlie Douglas
  • "Praying for Gods peace. He was such a good dude. "
    - Dan Vander Linden
  • "We Loved Matt. He will always be a Great Hero to us as a..."
    - Will Tisch
  • "I'm so sorry for your loss. May God comfort you and give..."
    - Janet Henson
Service Information
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-663-2500
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
View Map
Obituary
Matthew Hilton

HEBRON, IN - Matthew Hilton, age 45, of Hebron, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, January 24, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Funeral Home at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude at the funeral home with cremation to follow.

To view Matthew's online guestbook please visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.


Published in The Times on Jan. 22, 2020
