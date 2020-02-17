Matthew J. Pardek "Don Pardo"

December 8, 1978 - February 11, 2020

DYER, IN - Matthew J. Pardek, "Don Pardo" age 41, of Dyer, Indiana was called to be with his Lord unexpectedly, Tuesday February 11, 2020. Beloved son of Deborah Pardek (nee Blohm), brothers Christopher (Bianca) Pardek, Darien, IL, Michael (Allyson) Pardek, Malden, MA and Phillip Pardek, Dyer. Uncle to Logan. Preceded in death by his father Joseph R. Pardek and beloved grandparents, Arthur and Joyce Blohm, Joseph and Henrietta Pardek.

Surviving Aunts and Uncles: Suzanne (Joseph) Ajdinovich, Wendy (John) Arth , Gayle (Robert) Pahl and, great aunt Mary Dubec; cousins: Katie (Marc) Alexander, Karyn (Tom) Latta, James (Jessica) Arth, Joseph (Steffanie) Ajdinovich, Steven (Hannah) Ajdinovich, and many 2nd and 3rd cousins. Also mourning are his dear friends Adam, Asher, Christine, David, and his entire family at Finnegan's Pub.

Matthew attended St. Paul's Lutheran Church & School in Munster and was a graduate of Lake Central High School, Class of 1997. He spent 4 glorious years at Purdue University, graduating in 2001 with a degree in Computer Engineering. Matthew worked as Lead Business System Analyst at the University of Chicago Medical Center for the last 15 years.

Matt was a Purdue Boilermaker to his core, learning from the best, his beloved dad "JoePa". He lived for tailgating at football games, pregaming at Harry's Chocolate Shop for basketball games, and heading off on road trips to watch his beloved Boilers take the field or the court. Matt would send out the jubilant, "Boys and Girls, that's another BOILERMAKER VICTORY!!!", minutes after every win. But to him that was just the icing on the cake, or the cherry in a Manhattan, to a day spent in the company of friends and family.

It has been a privilege for anyone who came upon his gentle presence in this world. He will be greatly missed by all who had the opportunity to be touched by his kindness. For those who knew and loved him, we can only close our eyes and thank God for Matthew's life as we hear that baritone voice of Jim Nabors singing that familiar refrain, Back home again…

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Paul's Lutheran School, Munster, IN, St. Baldrick's Foundation, or a . Visitation will be Tuesday, February 18th 3:00p.m. – 8:00p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster IN. Funeral Service will be Wednesday February 19th 11:00AM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church with 10:00AM-11:00AM Visitation before service 8601 Harrison Ave. Munster, IN. Gravesite Interment, Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN. www.kishfuneralhome.net