ST. JOHN, IN - Matthew John Waters, age 48, of St. John, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Toni Simmons Waters. Loving father of Reile Zae Waters and Westin Kaine Waters. Matt's dedication to his work lead him to advance to become a Human Resources Senior Director within Sams Club throughout his 25 years working for the company. He was a kind neighbor, loving friend and a compassionate coworker. He possessed a gift of a charming wit and quirky sense of humor that left a lasting impact on anyone who was blessed to meet him. He was a devoted son of John and Mary Jo Waters, son-in-law to Harry (Nancy) Simmons and Nancy (Edward) Gassner. Dear brother of Daniel (Danielle) Waters and Kelly Spencer Waters, brother-in-law of Timothy (Ronda) Chere and Suzanne (Anthony) Lutz. Proud uncle of Aiden, Ali, Lauren, Brenden, Maya, Makayla, Gage, Dezirae, Taegan.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. until the time of the funeral service at 6:00 P.M. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt. 30 & Pleasant Springs Lane) Dyer, IN 46311. In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions can be made for his children at gofundme.com "Remembering Matt Waters". Please share with us any pictures you may have of Matt so we can remember all of the good times he shared with so many of us. Send them to [email protected] or bring them to the service.

