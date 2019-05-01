Matthew John Waters (1970 - 2019)
  • "Matt...what great memories! We had so much fun over the..."
    - David & Jaimee Howarth
  • "To say God broke the mold with Matt would be an..."
    - Jason Wehrle
  • "Your energy and love for life will never be forgotten. Rest..."
    - Salvatore Bellanca
  • "I am so sorry to hear about Matts passing. I used to work..."
    - Leslie Kulwik
  • "Such a great guy... You will be missed Matt. "
    - John O'Connell
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN
46311
(219)-322-7300
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
6:00 PM
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
Obituary
Matthew John Waters

ST. JOHN, IN - Matthew John Waters, age 48, of St. John, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Toni Simmons Waters. Loving father of Reile Zae Waters and Westin Kaine Waters. Matt's dedication to his work lead him to advance to become a Human Resources Senior Director within Sams Club throughout his 25 years working for the company. He was a kind neighbor, loving friend and a compassionate coworker. He possessed a gift of a charming wit and quirky sense of humor that left a lasting impact on anyone who was blessed to meet him. He was a devoted son of John and Mary Jo Waters, son-in-law to Harry (Nancy) Simmons and Nancy (Edward) Gassner. Dear brother of Daniel (Danielle) Waters and Kelly Spencer Waters, brother-in-law of Timothy (Ronda) Chere and Suzanne (Anthony) Lutz. Proud uncle of Aiden, Ali, Lauren, Brenden, Maya, Makayla, Gage, Dezirae, Taegan.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. until the time of the funeral service at 6:00 P.M. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt. 30 & Pleasant Springs Lane) Dyer, IN 46311. In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions can be made for his children at gofundme.com "Remembering Matt Waters". Please share with us any pictures you may have of Matt so we can remember all of the good times he shared with so many of us. Send them to [email protected] or bring them to the service.

For further information please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.


Published in The Times on May 1, 2019
