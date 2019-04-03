Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew M. "Mitch" Macocha.

Matthew M. "Mitch" Macocha

DYER, IN - Matthew M. "Mitch" Macocha age 97, late of Dyer formerly of Portage, IN, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 2, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of 76 years to Leona B. Macocha (nee Berdis). Devoted father of Charmaine (Fred) Blissmer, Janet (late Jim) Antilla, Susan (John) Hruskoci, Ellen (Jim) Harte, and Michael (Lisa) Macocha. Proud grandfather of 15; Great-grandfather of 24. Dear brother of the late Chester Macocha, Walter Macocha, Genevieve Treece, and Jane Zabinski. Cherished uncle and great-uncle of numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Maryann Macocha.

Visitation Friday, April 5, 2019 from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. Prayer service Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. from SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30 & Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN, to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 Joliet St. Dyer, IN, for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Andrew Corona officiating. Private interment.

Mr. Macocha was a proud WWII Army Veteran and a 30 year member of Calumet City American Legion Post #330.

Memorial contributions c/o The Macocha Family, put towards the family's favorite charities, appreciated.

