PORTAGE, IN - Matthew P. Shelton, age 40, of Portage, IN, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Porter Regional Hospital.

Matthew is survived by his parents: Sandy and Larry Shelton; brother, Eric (Gloria Hinojosa) Shelton; nephews: Andrew and Austin Shelton; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Matthew was preceded in death by his grandparents: Mildred and Clifford Sweeney, and Prim and Helen Shelton.

Matthew worked for Opportunity Enterprises at Lakeside for many years. He was a connoisseur of fast food - the reward received for a hard day of work.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Matthew's name to Opportunity Enterprises. Visit Matthew's online guestbook at

