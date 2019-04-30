Matthew Reardon O'Hare (1946 - 2019)
Service Information
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD
21811
(410)-641-2111
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:30 AM
Worcester Preparatory School
Obituary
Matthew Reardon O'Hare

SALISBURY, MD/FORMERLY OF DYER, IN - Born October 4, 1946 in Dickinson, NE, Matthew Reardon O'Hare passed away on Holy Saturday April 20, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents Edward Coleman O'Hare, Mary Ellen (nee Reardon) O'Hare, and his siblings Margaret Ellen (Peggy) O'Hare and Michael Shannon O'Hare.

Matt is survived by his siblings Bonnie Carol O'Hare, and Harold Edward O'Hare (both of Dyer, IN), Matt's sons Thomas Matthew O'Hare (NYC), and Daniel Joseph O'Hare, his Daughter-in-law Caroline Amelia O'Hare and Granddaughter Olive Helen O'Hare (all of Salisbury, MD), his former wife, Sharyn O'Hare (Ocean Pines, MD), brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Phil and Sherry Guarino (Rockford, IL), niece Alicia Guarino-Hrebik (Tony Hrebik) (Rockford, IL), Nephew Adam (Jessica) Guarino (Machesney Park, IL).

Please join us for a celebration of Matt's life at Worcester Preparatory School on May 18th at 11:30 AM.
Published in The Times on Apr. 30, 2019
