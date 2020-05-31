Mattie Boffo
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mattie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mattie Boffo GARY, IN - Mattie Boffo, age 79, of Gary, IN, passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 23, 2020. She is survived by her children: Valerie Dimos-Watkins, Edward (Mindy) Boffo and Mattie Lyne (Edward King) Boffo; grandchildren: Heather, Junemarie, Michael, and Stephanie; great grandchildren: Casey, Jakob, Brooklyn, Hailey, Andrea, Autumn, Alexandrea, Aleasha, and Nathan. Mattie is also survived by her loving brothers, sisters, cousins, and dear friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Boffo, and son, Mark Boffo. Funeral services will be held privately by Mattie's family. RENDINA FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements. Interment will take place at her family cemetery in Kentucky. For information, call 219-980-1141. For online condolences visit www.mycalumetpark.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rendina Funeral Home
5100 Cleveland St
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 980-1141
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved