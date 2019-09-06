Maureen A. Clarke

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Maureen A. Clarke age 66 of Schererville, formerly of Griffith, passed away on Thursday August 29, 2019.

She is survived by her daughters Olivia Clarke and Meagan (Ray) Casey; grandchildren Elijah and Violet; father Walter Homrich; brothers Mark (Barbara), Tom (Andrea) and David (Kathy) Homrich, and by several nieces, nephews and friends.

Maureen was preceded in death by her mother Marilyn Homrich.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday September 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Mary Catholic Church in Griffith with Fr. Keith Virus celebrating. Friends may meet with the family from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at St. Mary Catholic Church located at 525 N. Broad Street Griffith. Maureen was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and she enjoyed tending to her garden and flowers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Humor Beats Cancer at www.humorbeatscancer.com.

