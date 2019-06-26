Maureen J. Gierucki (nee Sheehan)

THORNTON, IL - Maureen J. Gierucki (nee Sheehan), age 80, Thornton resident for 50 years. Beloved wife of the late Phillip J. Gierucki Sr.; loving mom of Debi (Robert) Brandy, Phillip Gierucki Jr., Jeri (Ken) Lybe, and Barbi (Mitch) Cueller; proud grandma of Tina Morse, Michelle (Brian) Orth, Tiffiny (Joe) Kocjan, John (Stacey) Millsap, Dana (Kevin) Krieger, Kelly (fiance David Haase) Gierucki, Jenny (Randy) Pulley, Terra (Jim) Dorsch, Stacy (Robb) Keith, Ryan Gierucki, Nikki (Tim) Kitakis, and Brittany (fiance Mackenzie Kane) Gierucki; cherished GiGi of Alexis, Brianne, Austin, Madison, Taylor, Raya, Payton, Collin, Gavin, Chase, Jack, Brooke, Kaylee, Kaylee, Ryan, Marisa, Hope, Lucas, Ava, and Kayla; dear great-GiGi of Genevieve; devoted daughter of the late Edward and Dorothy Sheehan; loving sister of the late Barbara (late Jim) Schlegel; dear sister-in-law of Tinnie Crosbie, Caroline Lewis, Stella (P.J.) Beno, Rose Derry, the late Jack Buttle, and Mary Ann Dorn; dearest godmother of Cheri Villa and Jill Dohm; kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Retired from District 205/Marriot Food Service Corporation with many years of dedicated service.

Visitation Friday, from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at THORNRIDGE FUNERAL HOME (JANUSZ FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICE), 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave., four blocks North of 162nd St. (Rte. 6), Dolton/South Holland. Lying-in-state Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 508 Chicago Rd., Thornton. Interment Private. (708) 841-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com