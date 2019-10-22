Maureen L. Arends

HOBART, IN - Maureen L. Arends, age 84, a longtime resident of Hobart, passed away October 18, 2019. She was employed for many years as a medical transcriptionist at St. Mary Medical Center in Gary and Hobart, where she won an award for five years perfect attendance.

Maureen was preceded in death by her parents, Ide "Maurice" and Verona (nee Gruenke) Joly; brother, Vincent M. Joy; sister, Joan Uhlman. She is survived by her two sons, Robert L. Arends and Timothy M. Arends; two nieces.

Visitation for Maureen will be Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Inurnment will be private. www.burnsfuneral.com