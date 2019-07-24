Maureen "Reene" Miller

HIGHLAND, IN - Maureen "Reene" Miller, age 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 22, 2019.

She is survived by her loving children Jerry (Sue) Miller, Terri (Jeff) Miller-Bence and Gary (Shar) Miller, daughter-in-law Pat Miller; grandchildren Kristi Miller, Bobby Miller, Rick (Sarah) Miller, Ryan (Gina) Miller, Marci (Jon) Lesczynski, Angie Miller, Thomas (Serena) Miller, Jennifer Rey, Billy (Elise) Webb, Courtney (Gabe) Cabrera, Arron (Kimberly) East, and Angie (Jason) Crace; 17 great grandchildren; sister Donna Nichols, and brother-in-law David (Fran) Miller.

Preceded in death by her husband Robert "Bosco" Miller in 1981 and son Lawrence "Larry" Miller in 2018.

Visiting will be at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Avenue in Highland on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be on Friday at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. Entombment Calumet Park Cemetery.

Maureen along with her husband Robert were the "3rd of 5 generations" of Fagen-Miller Funeral Homes and Fagen-Miller Ambulance Service where she was affectionately known as "Ma Miller" to all the employees. She was active her entire life with many clubs most recently with the Munster Highland Tri-Kappa Organization, Red Hats, Grandmother's Club, Dyer and Highland Historical Societies.

Reene had a fantastic sense of humor which was evident by her large display of mouse figurines, was always pleasant to be around, and truly loved the company of others. She also enjoyed golfing, bowling and extensive travel.

The family would like to thank the staff at Residences at Deer Creek and Unity Hospice for their fabulous care and concern for our mother.

In lieu of flowers donations to the Dyer, Highland, or St. John Historical Societies would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com