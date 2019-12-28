Maurice D. Von Almen

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Maurice D. Von Almen, age 98, of Merrillville, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Miller's Merry Manor in Hobart, IN.

Maurice is survived by his children: Gary (Sandra) Von Almen, David (Elaine) Von Almen, Brian Von Almen; and step-daughter, Sharon (David) Mathews; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Maurice was preceded in death by his first wife, Eleanor Von Almen; second wife, Rose; parents: Fred and Louise Von Almen; five sisters; and eight brothers.Maurice was a member of the Hammond Christian Reformed Church. He was employed for 23 years at LTV Steel and formerly employed for seven years at Standard Oil. Maurice enjoyed gardening, painting, and woodworking as his hobbies. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during WWII and was an Honor Flight participant.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, December 30, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the funeral home at 10:00 AM with Brother Don Jabaay officiating. Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond, IN.

Sign Maurice's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 769-3322.