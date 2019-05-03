Maurice LeRoy Hurni

La PORTE, IN - Maurice LeRoy Hurni, 95, of La Porte, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at VNA Hospice Center in Valparaiso.

Maurice was born in Newville Township, IN, on March 1, 1924 to Willard LeRoy and Olive Odessa (Mettert) Hurni.

On August 20, 1949 at First Christian Church in La Porte, he married Doris Ann Hostetler who survives. Also surviving are his beloved children, David A. (Ann) Hurni of Westville, Michael J. Hurni of La Porte, Susan G. (Harold) Barr of La Porte, and Ken P. (Julie) Hurni of Union Mills; daughter-in-law, Charlotte Hurni of Valparaiso; seven grandchildren, Edward (Kelly) Hurni, Kevin (Rebecca) Hurni, Sarah Romancheck, Douglas (Jess) Hurni, Erin (Breyon) Wilson, Jane Barr, and Ben Barr; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Ann (Pete) Timmerman; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Steven L. Hurni; and sisters, Leila Mae Moore and Lois Jean Shockley.

Maurice graduated from Concord Township High School in 1942. During WWII, he served his country honorably as a Sergeant in the US Army. He was an agent operator for 37 years with B & O - C & O Railroad. Maurice enjoyed gardening and farming. Nothing pleased him more than to be with his family and go fishing.

A Celebration of Life Service with Full Military Honors will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at CUTLER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER with Pastor Gretchen Gibbs officiating.

A time of visitation will be held from 12:00 noon until the time of the service at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the service. Burial will take place at Union Mills Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the donor's choice.

Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.cutlerfuneralhome.com.