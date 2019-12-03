Max "Bup" G. Gill, Jr.

PORTAGE, IN - Max "Bup" G. Gill, Jr. a much-loved husband, father, son and brother, Max Gene Gill, Jr., 58, of Portage, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2019. He had bravely confronted Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. He was born December 14, 1960 in Gary, IN, and resided in Portage, IN for the past 13 years. He graduated from Merrillville High School in 1979 and went on to play football at Northern Illinois University, recently being honored as one of the top 50 Huskie football players of all time. He then obtained his undergraduate and graduate degrees in education and education administration.

Most recently, Max was the dedicated Principal of Portage High School until he left the position for medical reasons earlier this year. Prior to serving as Portage High School's Principal, Max was Assistant Principal at the school. Before becoming a school administrator, Max taught 6th grade at Fegely Middle School in Portage and 5th grade at Merrillville Intermediate School. Before pursuing his true passion, education, Max owned and operated an art business. Max also played professional football for the Detroit Lions and the Michigan Panthers from 1983 to 1985. Another of Max's passions was coaching, especially football and wrestling. He loved encouraging young athletes to work hard and achieve their full potential.

Max was extremely grateful to have so many lifelong friends and colleagues from every facet of his life, many of whom were supportive and comforting during his final days. Max is survived by his cherished wife, Sarah (Meyers) Gill; adored children, Max III, Evan, Gavin, Garrett and Emma; beloved son of Max G. Gill and Donna Kuechenberg Gill; loving brother to, Marian Gill Smallman, Jennifer Gill Costakis (Larry) and Reenee Gill Gotta (Paul); uncle to, Rob and Alex Smallman; Claire, Kora and Andrew Costakis; Katherine Gotta; nephew and cousin to many.

The immediate family will greet extended relatives, friends and colleagues on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Woodland Park Community Center, 2100 Willowcreek Road, Portage, IN.

Arrangements entrusted to CROWN CREMATION SERVICES.