Max Toney

CROWN POINT, IN - Max Toney, age 91, of Crown Point, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart.

Max is survived by his wife, Edna Toney; three children: Carol (Tom) Lower of Crown Point, Dianne (Dan) McGill of Indianapolis and John Philip Toney of Illinois; grandchildren: Jason, Mike, Pat, Rebecca and Ben; great-grandchildren: Nicolai, Sam, Reagan and Aspen; brother, Gary Toney.

Max was preceded in death by his first wife, Jean Toney; sister, Muriel Mills.

Max was a member of First Christian Church of Crown Point and retired from Atlantic Richfield. He proudly served in the US Navy during WWII, and was a longtime member of the American Legion Post 20, St. John VFW and DAV. Max was also a member of the Crown Point Masonic Lake Lodge #157 F. & A.M.and enjoyed woodworking in his leisure time.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Avenue, Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A Masonic Service will be held at 7:00 PM.

Funeral Services will take place on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE - CROWN POINT, IN with Pastor Dave Maddack officiating. Interment will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Max's name to First Christian Church, 495 S. Indiana Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.

