Maximillian Herman Ghezzi
CRETE, IL - Maximillian Herman Ghezzi, age 89, longtime Crete resident, formerly of South Holland, Calumet Park and Roseland, passed away June 18, 2020.

Husband for 64 years of Valentine Joy Ghezzi (nee Nelson); father of Max (Evette), David (Julie), Gary (Janine) Brad and Lisa (Rick) Frank; grandfather of Amanda (Anthony) Rumore, Megan, Maximillian, Marek, Merissa, Branden (Bria), Paige (Frankie) Carly, Austin, Gia (Brian) Fenty, Jordan (Carolyn), Gary, Jonathon (Brittany), Brittney, Nicholas, Christopher, Kristin Frank, Lauren Frank, Allison (Caitlin) Frank, Katelyn (Danny) Osojnicki and Robin (Cam) Petersen; great-grandfather of Ryder, Dean, Lyon, Mia, Brysen, Bria, Jaxon, Renzo, Mason, Vivienne, Kira, Taytum; Brother of Donald (Christine) Ghezzi, Florence (Kenneth) Carta, and the late Raymond Ghezzi; brother-in-law of Jeanne (Louis) Raffin, and the late Judy (late Edwin) Pietrowicz; father-in-law of Gisele Ghezzi and Amy Lamb. Loved by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He honorably served in the United States Navy.

Arrangements are private.

Please visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.



Published in The Times on Jul. 1, 2020.
