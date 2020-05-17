Maxine E. Hess GRIFFITH, IN - Maxine E. Hess age 85 of Griffith, passed away on Sunday May 10,2020. She is survived by her sons Dale (Connie) Hess and Charles (friend Joyce) Hess;grandchildren Blake (Jessica) Stokes, Douglas Bales, Krystal (Mike) Varady, Corey Hess, and Brent (Tong) Paul; great grandchildren Alexis, Michael, Dylan, Zoey, Liam, Axel, Karmen and Jason; brother William (Ivory) Steinard; brother in law Roger (Janet) Hess, and by her daughter in law Lenore (Scott) Enloe. She was preceded in death by her parents Wilkie and Beatrice Steinard, husband Jay, son Don and by her infant son Neal. Private Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville with Rev. Ken Puent officiating. There will be a Memorial celebration at a later date once the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Maxine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She received her teaching degrees from Ball State University and Indiana University. She was a retired Third Grade School Teacher who after 34 years of teaching at Franklin Elementary School in Griffith could remember the names of "her students" and their fond memories. She was also a Charter Member of the Griffith Education Foundation. Maxine was a member of Griffith Lions Club, Indiana Retired Teacher's Assoc., Lake County Retired Teacher's Assoc., Griffith Historical Society, Daughters of American Revolution, Children of the American Revolution, and the Griffith Swinging Seniors. Maxine was the former owner of the Griffith Used Bookstore where she loved to teach Genealogy. Memorials may be given to Dunes Hospice located at 4711 Evans Ave. in Valparaiso, IN 46383 in memory of Maxine. For information please call WHITE FUNERAL HOME at 219-924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.
Published in The Times on May 17, 2020.