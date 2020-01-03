Maxine Evelyn Galka (nee Underwood)
MESA, AZ - Maxine Evelyn Galka (nee Underwood) age 92 of Mesa passed away December 18, 2019.
Maxine is survived by her husband Leo; three sons: Carl and Gene of Texas, and Jeffery of Portage, IN. Many great and great great grandchildren. Many nieces and nephews. Maxine is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Marcelline Underwood. She was the oldest of ten children, six brothers and three sisters. Loren, Donald, Robert, Joanne, Jeanine, Sandra, deceased. Norman and Judy of Merriville, Leland, Larry and Judy of Hebron.