Maxine (Nuest) Grieger VALPARAISO, IN - Maxine (Nuest) Grieger, 94, passed away on Good Shepherd Sunday, May 3, 2020 at her home in Rittenhouse Village in Valparaiso. Maxine was born on September 26, 1925 in Kouts, IN. Her mother, Esther Nuest, passed away when Maxine was just 13 years old, and we know Max has looked forward to being reunited with her dear mother for a long, long time. Maxine's life changed forever the day she met Everett Grieger outside the Premier Movie Theater in Valparaiso, IN. For Everett, it was love at first sight and he knew he'd met his wife that day. Once Ev had convinced Max of his plan, the two were married on May 26, 1945, and enjoyed 57 happy years together. By all accounts, especially Maxine's, Everett's idea had been a good one. Together, they bought a farm in Westville, IN, where they raised their three children: Sharon (Anderson), Marla (Niksch), and Don. After many busy years on the farm, Maxine and Everett retired and split their time between family in Indiana and good friends in Florida, where Maxine enjoyed bowling, bingo, and ceramics. She and Everett were also members of Christ Lutheran Church in Valparaiso. Maxine loved children. She especially doted on babies, and she always knew how to make her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews laugh. Max was also an outstanding cook who was well known for her German chocolate cake among other good things. Preceding her in death were her sister, Betty, her brother, Harold "Bud", and her lifelong love, Everett. Surviving are her three children: Sharon (John) Anderson, Marla Niksch, and Don (Cindy) Grieger; her five grandchildren: Carissa (Tim) Stevens, April Anderson, Camille Niksch, Erik Grieger, and Lindsey (Chris) Cameron; and her four great-grandchildren: Alysia Sherwood, Sam Sherwood, Noah Cameron, and Quinn Cameron. Maxine will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery next to Everett in the Good Shepherd Garden with a private ceremony officiated by Pastor Timothy Knauff of Christ Lutheran Church. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts for Maxine may be sent to Christ Lutheran Church in Valparaiso.



