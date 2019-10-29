Maxine Vera (Jamieson) Spenner

Service Information
Essling Funeral Home
1117 Indiana Avenue
LaPorte, IN
46350
(219)-362-2722
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Essling Funeral Home
1117 Indiana Avenue
LaPorte, IN 46350
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
Essling Funeral Home
1117 Indiana Avenue
LaPorte, IN 46350
Obituary
Maxine Vera (Jamieson) Spenner

La PORTE, IN - Maxine Vera (Jamieson) Spenner, 88, of La Porte, IN passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. C.S.T. Friday, November 1, 2019 at FRANK L. KESZEI FUNERAL HOME, ESSLING CHAPEL, 1117 Indiana Avenue, La Porte, IN. Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. C.S.T. following the visitation on Friday in the funeral home.

Burial will be in Door Village Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the The New Day Foundation, P.O. Box 13, La Porte, IN 46352-0013 or The Columbus Indiana Children's Choir, 4600 Sunset Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208.

Published in The Times on Oct. 29, 2019
