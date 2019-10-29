Maxine Vera (Jamieson) Spenner

La PORTE, IN - Maxine Vera (Jamieson) Spenner, 88, of La Porte, IN passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. C.S.T. Friday, November 1, 2019 at FRANK L. KESZEI FUNERAL HOME, ESSLING CHAPEL, 1117 Indiana Avenue, La Porte, IN. Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. C.S.T. following the visitation on Friday in the funeral home.

Burial will be in Door Village Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the The New Day Foundation, P.O. Box 13, La Porte, IN 46352-0013 or The Columbus Indiana Children's Choir, 4600 Sunset Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208.

