Mayre E. Meyer (nee Kantz)

DYER, IN - Mayre E. Meyer (nee Kantz), age 82 of Dyer, IN, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2019 with her family at her side. Mayre was the beloved wife of the late Donald Meyer for 28 years. She was the devoted and loving mother of Michael (Jackie) Meyer of Cedar Lake, Jo Allyn (Glenn) Comstock of Naperville, IL, Ellen (Alex) Vermejan of Mason, OH, Steven (Karen) Meyer of Valencia, CA and David (Jeffery Smith) Meyer of Winfield, IN. She was a proud grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of two, all survived by sister, Judy Harvey of Mulberry, IN, brother-in-law Ray (Christa) Meyer of Coronado, CA. Mayre was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; parents, Jim and Josephine Kantz, sister, Diana Godber.

She was a strong, adventurous and caring. She successfully raised five children and they graced her with many grandchildren. Family meant the world to her. She worked at Temple Pharmacy for 22 years, making many friends, while never missing a day of work. She stayed busy after retiring in 2007 by traveling, going to family functions having fun at the casinos, winter months in Hawaii and going to the theater with her friends.

Friends are invited to visit with Mayre's family on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 12:30 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Cremation will precede the visitation and service. Contributions may be made the Sharefoundation.org in Mayre's Memory. www.burnsfuneral.com