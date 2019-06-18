Mecca Shabbazz Thomas

SAN ANTONIO, TX - Mecca Shabbazz Thomas age 22 of San Antonio, TX formerly of East Chicago, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater First Baptist Church, 4862 Olcott, East Chicago. Bishop Tavis Grant, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Greater First Baptist Church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

