Mecca Shabbazz

Service Information
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
4859 Alexander Ave
East Chicago, IN
46312
(219)-397-0971
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater First Baptist Church
4862 Olcott
East Chicago, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater First Baptist Church
4862 Olcott
East Chicago, IN
View Map
Obituary
Mecca Shabbazz Thomas

SAN ANTONIO, TX - Mecca Shabbazz Thomas age 22 of San Antonio, TX formerly of East Chicago, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater First Baptist Church, 4862 Olcott, East Chicago. Bishop Tavis Grant, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Greater First Baptist Church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Austin and Thomas families during their time of loss.
Published in The Times on June 18, 2019
