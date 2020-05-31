Meghan A. (Maloney) Livak
Meghan A Livak (nee Maloney) GRIFFITH, IN - Meghan A. Livak (nee Maloney) age 39, of Griffith, IN, was called by the Lord on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She is survived by her devoted husband Eric; precious children, Eric, Mason and Liam; dear parents, Michael Maloney and Patricia (Larrie) Viles; brothers, Michael and Matthew (Kelly) Maloney; sister Lauren Viles; loving inlaws, Stephen (Patricia) Livak, brother in laws, Stephen and Justin Livak; several nieces, nephews and cousins including, Michael, William, Michael, Hailey and Laicey. Meghan graduated from Washington High School in Chicago, Il. She attended St. Joseph College, receiving her CNA and Brown Mackie College; graduating as a Surgical Technician. She worked for Ford Motor Co. in Hegewisch and was a member of the UAW #551. Meghan enjoyed cooking, bike riding, gardening, was an avid Cubs fan and was a wonderful entertainer "that would knock your socks off". Loved her family dearly and raising three precious children meant the world to her. A limited visitation with social distancing will be held on Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 4:00PM-8:00PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN. A limited Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, June 1, 2020, directly at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 7113 Columbia Avenue, Hammond, IN 46324. Meghan will lie in state at the church from 9:30 AM until time of service. Burial to follow at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family for the children's education fund. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. www.solanpruzinfuenralhome.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home & Crematory - Schererville
JUN
1
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John Bosco Catholic Church
May 30, 2020
Eric and the Livak Family So sorry to hear about Meghan, with our deepest sympathy
Pam and Michael Anton
Friend
May 30, 2020
No words can express how heartbreaking my heart is for your loss..Meghan was a great person and I only wish to have created more memories with her ...but will forever hold onto the ones I have made with her close to my heart ❤
Marie Garcia
Friend
May 29, 2020
Mike, I am so sorry to hear of your loss. I will be keeping you in my prayers and will keep the rest of the family in my prayers also.
Pat Kelly Laschober
Friend
May 29, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Christopher Sallas
Friend
May 29, 2020
I will forever be thankful for the privilege of being able to call her my friend.
Dawn Martin
Friend
May 29, 2020
MALONEY FAMILY, IM SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOST, MAY GOD GIVE THE FAMILY STRENGTH AND PEACE ALWAYS. ..
RENEE SERVIN
Friend
May 28, 2020
My deepest condolences to Her Family.. Friends.. Her husband AND her 3 amazing Boys!!! Meghan will BE MISSED EACH N EVERY DAY.. N LOVED JUST AS MUCH!! She was and still is so BEAUTIFUL..
Brandiss Francisco
Family
May 28, 2020
My most heartfelt condolences to the family. May time heal the sadness that you are feeling and the memories of Meghan bring peace to your family.
Kristen Verdi
May 28, 2020
My condolences to the Livak and Malony family. She will be missed. She is your precious gem in the sky. She will forever live in your hearts.
Rulla Pala
Friend
May 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
RENEE SERVIN
Friend
May 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOST ERIC AND FAMILY..
RENEE SERVIN
Friend
May 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. You my friend are loved and will truly be missed. Til we meet again Meghan ♥
Michelle McGivney
Friend
May 28, 2020
Mike I am very sorry for your loss. My condolences.
Joe Wilbert
Friend
